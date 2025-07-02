Zamfara APC backs Dalori as acting national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter has backed the appointment of acting National Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, stating, “We have hope, respect, and confidence in you to pilot the affairs of the party to the promised land.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, in Gusau, the chapter assured its unflinching support to the acting National Chairman.

“Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the focused leadership of Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, wishes to join millions of Nigerians in felicitating with Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori over your newly added responsibility as the Acting National Chairman of our great party, the APC.

“This is a testimony that the National Leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party leaders, stalwarts, members, and, of course, our teeming supporters, have hope, respect, and confidence in you to pilot the affairs of the party to the promised land.

“We pray Allah to guide and protect you as you bring in your vast experience and hard work, generated over the years through the various offices you have competently held, to bear with new innovations tailored to move the APC to a more enviable position.

“Your experience in party administration—ranging from State Chairman to Deputy National Chairman, and now with this added responsibility—will ensure that the APC witnesses a transformation that leads to the actualisation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“On behalf of the state leaders, elders, State Working Committee (SWC), and party supporters at all levels, we have confidence in you to pilot the party to success during your leadership.

“Once again, sir, we wish to assure you of our unflinching support towards your success throughout this onerous task,” the statement concluded.

