Zamfara anti-thuggery committee arrests council secretary, 10 others during APC rally

The Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery, Drug Abuse and Other Related Crimes Committee has arrested 10 suspected thugs and the Tsafe Local Government Secretary for allegedly aiding political thuggery in the state.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Gusau, Chairman of the committee, Bello Mohammed Bakyasuwa said the suspects were apprehended during All Progressives Congress (APC) youths rally organised in Gusau, state capital.

Bakyasuwa disclosed that the suspected youths were arrested on Thursday with dangerous weapons by the anti-thuggery personnel during the rally.

According to him, while attempting to arrest the suspects, two of the anti-thuggery personnel were seriously wounded to a point of coma.

“Two of our personnel were hospitalized as a result of serious injuries they sustained after they were attacked by thugs during the rally,” he said.

He revealed that the council secretary of Tsafe Local Government was allegedly arrested for aiding thugs with dangerous weapons.

He appealed to political parties and politicians to stop sponsoring youths in thuggery during electioneering campaign for peaceful coexistence in the state.





He warned that his committee will not condone any form of thuggery that could destabilise peace in the state.

“Our team will work tirelessly to ensure that all forms of thuggery, drugs abuse and other related political instability have been curtailed in the state,” he said.