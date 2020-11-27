Zakat foundation tasks wealthy Muslims on charity

MUSLIMS, especially the rich among them, have been urged to share their acquisition with the poor and downtrodden neighbours as charity is considered a form of worship and a cardinal act of piety in Islam.

This advice was given by an Islamic scholar, Imam Abdulfatah Abdulsalam, in Akure, Ondo State, during the distribution of empowerment materials, working tools and cash to indigent citizens by the Zakat and Sadaqqah Foundation (ZSF).

According to Imam Abdulsalam, societal peace and stability are best guaranteed when the rich and affluent individuals share their wealth with the poor and downtrodden within their neighbourhood.

He explained that a little push in form of timely assistance was what needed by some people to rewrite their stories and bring smiles on their faces.

The cleric challenged all faithful who had been blessed by Allah to be the key to some people’s happiness and answer to their prayer by reaching out to the needy in the nick of time.

He added that the most rewarding charity was one given out when the giver himself was in fear of poverty such as the present time when the coronavirus pandemic had ravaged the global economy, corporate entities as well as individuals.

The Chief Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede, urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity, saying Islam placed premium on dignity of labour and disapproves begging.

While explaining that zakat represents the Islamic solution to fighting abject poverty among the ummah, he noted that the world would be a better place for all when the rich show compassion to the poor and the poor see the rich as their friends.

Items shared to the 25 carefully selected beneficiaries include deep freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines, locust beans processing machines, laptops and cash of over N1 millon.

A beneficiary, Taofiqah Suleiman, said: “I am grateful to Allah and to the organisers of this programme for giving me cash and a grinding machine. I pray to Allah to enrich the organisation and all the donors.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE