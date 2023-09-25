A non-governmental Islamic body, the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) provided free school bags and other writing materials to indigent students in various parts of Kwara State on Monday.

The gesture, which included the provision of exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, and math sets, among other items, was executed under the maiden back-to-school programme.

Approximately 200 students selected from 19 primary and secondary schools across the state benefited from the distribution, with each distribution worth N10,000.

Speaking at the occasion, the state coordinator of ZSF, Engineer Ariyo Bashiru Olalekan, stated that the programme is part of their succour outreach to complement the state government’s efforts in the area of education.

Engineer Olalekan said the beneficiaries were carefully selected as less privileged and downtrodden individuals who are facing challenges with their education.

He also called on all stakeholders in the education sector to play their part in providing quality and morally sound education to the students.

Also speaking, the state administrative officer of ZSF, Mallam Surajudeen Adisa, solicited financial support from other individuals in the form of donations to enable a greater number of students to benefit subsequently.

“Corruption is rampant in society today only because the mind and not the heart are being educated.

“This programme has no barriers but cuts across all religions, both Christians and Muslims,” he added.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Director of School Services, Kwara State Ministry of Education, AbdulSalam Abdulazeez Adeshina, thanked the ZSF for supporting education in the state and called on other bodies to emulate them.

In his remarks, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, Abdulkadir Salmat, said that “the programme was a huge financial relief to the family.”





On his part, a Christian beneficiary, James Lucas, called on other organisations to emulate ZSF to promote education in society.

The high point of the programme was the presentation of the items to the students, who were accompanied by their parents and teachers.

