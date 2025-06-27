Zakat foundation empowers 136 widows across Nigeria, donates tools, cash in Ogun

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation marked the International Widows’ Day on Monday, 23 June, 2025, by empowering 136 widows from across Nigeria with economic tools and startup capital worth over N23 million.

The agency made the presentation to the beneficiaries at an event held in Lagos, to raise awareness about the challenges widows face, especially with regard to poverty in emerging markets and developing economies.

In a similar development, the ZSF distributed empowerment materials and welfare support to 53 beneficiaries in Ogun State as part of its 16th annual zakat distribution in the Egba/Yewa zone.

In his keynote address at the Lagos event, the Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulaiman Olagunju, expressed gratitude to Allah and appreciated all stakeholders for their presence at the event dedicated to honouring the strength and resilience of widows in society.

“At Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, we understand the challenges that widows face, and we are committed to alleviating their burdens by offering practical, long-term support that promotes dignity and self-reliance,” Prince Olagunju said.

He revealed that a total of 136 widows were initially selected for the programme and were empowered with tools such as sewing machines, grinding machines, deep freezers, hairdressing kits and business capital, with a total value of N23,405,000.

“This impactful intervention was fully funded by the zakat contributions received by our foundation this year from kind-hearted individuals and organisations who chose to fulfill their obligation through us,” he stated.

Prince Olagunju called on more Muslims to entrust their zakat and sadaqat to the foundation to enable it to continue its transparent, impactful and sustainable humanitarian work.

“To our dear widows receiving support today, we say: this is not just a gift, it is an opportunity. Use these tools and funds wisely. Be productive, be determined, and know that you are never alone. We stand with you in solidarity and prayer,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

Alhaja Mulikat Abdul Rahman, Assistant Female Coordinator of ZSF for Lagos State, shed light on the foundation’s commitment to widows: “We normally celebrate International Widows’ Day on the 23rd of June. Since we have widows applying for assistance for empowerment, we decided to celebrate the day with them by empowering them.”

She explained that the beneficiaries received a range of items, including deep freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines and cash support.

Similarly, the ZSF distributed empowerment materials and welfare support to 53 beneficiaries in Ogun State as part of its 16th annual zakat distribution in the Egba/Yewa zone.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Prince Sulaiman Olagunju, who stressed the importance of monitoring beneficiaries for impact, disclosed that the foundation received N76 million in zakat proceeds this year as against the N51 million it received last year.

He hinged the zakat increment on the increased participation of Muslims in the state and appealed to recipients not to sell their empowerment tools but to use them to create value and eventually support others.

In his keynote address, the Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Anifowose, described the event as a reflection of Allah’s mercy and a testament to communal resilience.

Citing Qur’an 9:103, he emphasised the spiritual and societal importance of zakat as a means to purify wealth and uplift the underprivileged.

He disclosed that 53 beneficiaries were selected out of 262 applications received this year, with the disbursement covering empowerment, welfare, education, medical and debt relief.

According to him, the event also featured special recognition of two widows, in alignment with the World International Widows Day, to honour and uplift vulnerable women in society.

The chairman of the event, Alhaji Jamiu Rowaiye, urged Muslims to fulfill their religious obligation by paying zakat and charged beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the support provided, with the hope that they too would become zakat payers in the near future.

The chief guest lecturer, Ustadh Mahmud Zakariyah, spoke on ‘Impactful and Productive Zakat: Beneficiaries on Call’, and reminded both givers and receivers to act in accordance with Allah’s commandments.

He warned against misuse of empowerment items and urged beneficiaries to appreciate the divine mercy embedded in the support received.

In a goodwill message, the secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Council, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, commended the foundation’s transparency, while urging the organisers to expand their humanitarian reach to conflict and disaster-hit areas like Borno, Niger, Plateau and Benue states.

Also present at the event was a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Abeokuta South 1, Hon. Lukman Atobatele, who appealed to the foundation to conduct proper needs assessments before allocating empowerment materials to the beneficiaries.