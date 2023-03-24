Muhammad Sabiu | Kaduna

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has distributed food items and cash to widows, orphans and the needy in Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State.

The distribution tagged ‘Memorable Ramadan’, held at the Islamic Trust of Nigeria (INT) Mosque, Zaria, was presided over by the executive director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju.

According to Olagunju, the foundation decided to assist the needy in the area of the two important meals, sohoor and iftar (pre-dawn and evening) as they fast in the month Ramadan.

He said: “There are many widows, orphans and the needy out there without food. Some of them have lost hope. We consider it necessary to assist them in the holy month in line with the teaching of the Prophet Muhammad.”

No fewer than 12 families benefited from the distribution of the items worth 25,000 and 5,000 cash each.