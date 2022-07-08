Zakat foundation assists 9 students, 4 others in Kaduna

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has extended financial assistance to 13 people in Kaduna State.

The beneficiaries are nine students of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) and four members of the Nigeria Defence Academy Muslim Ummah (NDAMU).

Speaking after the distribution of N150,000 to the nine AFIT students for their upkeep, school fees and accommodation, the Chief Imam of the Nigerian Air Force Base Central Mosque, Kaduna, Wing Commander Aliyu Umar, charged the beneficiaries to avoid frivolities and use the money judiciously.

The four beneficiaries from NDAMU were given N50,000 each by the foundation.

The deputy amir of NDAMU, Professor Yau Muhammad, explained that the four were shortlisted after a committee headed by him was given the mandate to select eligible beneficiaries.

Muhammad said many applications were received but only the four beneficiaries turned up during the screening exercise.

Earlier, the Amir of the Muslim community, Professor Usman Tar, called on wealthy individuals to imbibe the spirit of assisting poor and vulnerable members of the society.

The representative of the foundation, Mrs Khaola Olagunju, said this year, the foundation received N200 million as zakat and it had so far covered 23 states where assistance was rendered to beneficiaries.

