MOVIE producer cum actress, Zainab Bakare, has described her latest movie, “Iyunade,” as one that would delve into themes of love, bravery, sacrifice, and beauty, embodying her passion for culture and storytelling.

In her previous works like “Sister Esther,” “Pasan,” “Oniduro Alhaji,” and “Okanjua,” Bakare said she demonstrated a knack for engaging narratives and captivating audiences with her productions.

In her latest venture, “Iyunade,” she aimed to transport audiences to the rich cultural landscape of Ogun State, exploring the depths of human emotions against an epic backdrop.

With seasoned actors like Odunlade Adekola and Bose Akinola joining the cast, the film promises to be a visual feast as Bakare’s dedication to the craft shines through.

She revealed how she embraced the challenges of producing her first epic movie with zeal and determination.

Supported by Corporate Pictures and guided by director Segun Ogungbe, “Iyunade” is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the film industry.

Media and Publicity Director Idris Olakunle Bello of Emiralty Africa Arts Creation lauds Bakare’s vision and commitment to the project, emphasising the film’s potential to resonate with viewers on a profound level.

“With its themes of love, bravery, sacrifice, and beauty, “Iyunade” promises to be more than just entertainment—it’s a cinematic journey that speaks to the human experience”, he added.

As “Iyunade” enters its post-production phase, anticipation for its release continues to build.

