Yvonne Ebbi boosts women with Finding Your She Spark

THE available literature on female empowerment will increase by one later today when Yvonne Ebbi’s’ Finding Your She Spark’ is presented virtually in Lagos.

Academic and anecdotal evidence affirms the bottlenecks that clog the path of female professionals and entrepreneurs. But beyond these strictures, some women also lack personal branding. They don’t know how to package themselves well to attract premium rates, hence are often short-changed.

The need to address these and other branding issues inspired Ebbi, an image consultant and social intelligence expert, to write ‘Finding Your She Spark’, a 214-page book comprising 25 chapters,

Ebbi’s passion for her calling is palpable and infectious as she disclosed the journey into writing the book which foreword is written by advertising/marketing guru, Charles O’ Tudor, during a chat.

“I’ve seen among womenfolk a lack of courage to demand more,” the alumnus of Oxford University began on her motivation. “We give so much and sometimes without realising it, settle for less. I came up with courses on personal branding, and later this book called ‘Finding Your She-Spark’ I had sessions with women. It occurred to me that so many of them, felt like ‘I know what you’re saying. I have a dream, I have a mission’, but they lack the courage to charge for what is duly theirs because the language of building a personal brand was absent.

“So, I decided to break down the module of personal branding. People don’t buy products; people don’t buy services. People buy you. If you can build that brand to be a premium brand, then you can charge a premium price for it. I began to have master classes, online classes with them during the pandemic. As they were getting the hang of it, they were seeing that their lives were becoming better.”

The Lead Consultant of The Etiquette Place, offering more on the book, explained that, “It’s filled with frank talks, affirmations, and experiences. People will begin to see that they can build that personal brand. They can become better in their field. Whatever you are, whatever you have, what content you have is enough for you to build a brand around. And it’s that brand that makes people go somewhere to speak; they give someone N10,000 and the other N100,000. What’s the difference? The person has intentionally built a brand. That name is known; the brand is the name, and the whole idea is to turn the name into a brand. Make a name bankable.

“I’m trying to help the women understand that we have to be intentional. It has to be a journey, and it’s not going to be a sprint. It would be a marathon to build a personal brand because once you have that, then you are selling. It’s bankable. We’re trying to help the women understand: listen, build yourself with worth. Increase your self-worth index; increase your brand index and help yourself see yourself as someone who is of value. When you see yourself that way, people will see you that way as well. And they will pay you what you’re due. The book is helping women to understand how to build a premium brand. It’s filled with exemplars, affirmations, frank conversations and its very simplified.

“Finding Your She Spark is for African women who have been through hell and high waters. You are not wrong to aspire; you can aspire for more. And building a brand is the best step to where you want to go. Your content is important, but your appearance is key so that people can see you and give you a platform to express your wealth of talent. The essence is to help women carve a niche; build a brand.”

Commendably, Ebbi does not just cater to the needs of the affluent alone. She has the interest of the local women at heart with concrete plans to get copies of the book across to them.

“I have sponsors who are buying in bulk, and they are going to send to undergraduates in universities, women groups- informal and formal. I have a virtual group called She-Spark, helping women. Daily, we engage. We try to help women break the cycle. So we have sponsors that are buying, and we will send to them as long as they can read,” she further stated.

