Yung Bos ‘Smile’ hits top music charts

A teenage Nigerian artiste, Ebosetale Gideon Solomon aka Yung Bos’ debut single ‘Smile’ has broken into top music charts across the nation.

The 15-year-old artiste, who recently got signed by major music record label Jamika Entertainment, released the Afropop song to popular acclaim, with disc jockeys and promoters giving it good reviews, making the song rise speedily on various music charts across the country.

Speaking on this development, Yung Bos, who is pronounced ‘Young Bose’ shared his inspiration for the song,

“The song was originally a poem I was composing for a book I had been working on for some time but once I got signed to be part of the Jamika Force crew, I decided instead to complete it as a song, and with the help of the producer we found the right beat to relay the feelings I was trying to express through it.”

‘Smile’ which features his fellow record label signee, Sultan ‘Afroboy’, is a relaxing romantic song that brings something different to the Afrobeats genre.

The head of operations for Jamika Entertainment, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien, encouraged music lovers to go listen to the song on all music streaming platforms and enjoy the uniqueness of it, promising that Yung Bos still got a whole lot more songs that would shake the Nigeria music industry for good.

“We are determined to continue putting out good songs for music lovers nationally and internationally, so we are not pulling any punches on our plans to take over the music industry by storm.,” he said.

