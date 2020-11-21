Yuletide: ‘You’re secured,’ Deltans assured, as Army launches Operation Crocodile Smile 6 in Warri

Amid dearth of police presence due to the recent #EndSARS protest that turned awry, Deltans, especially those living in riverine communities, have been assured of adequate security and safety ahead the Yuletide.

The Commander, 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, gave the assurances during the flag-off of Operation Crocodile Smile Six on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

At the occasion were Chairmen of Warri South, Uvwie and Udu local government areas, Dr Michael Tidi, Hon Ramson Onoyake and Chief Jite Brown as well as the Warri Area Commander, ACP Ibrahim Argungu.

Earlier, the Commander, 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Jallo inspected the Guard of Honour mounted by men of the 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Effurun-Warri.

Addressing the gathering at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) jetty where the exercise was kick-started, Brig-General Jallo said Operation Crocodile Smile has become an annual event in the calendar of the Nigeria Army.

He noted that the exercise was aimed at providing adequate security for residents of the state during the Yuletide and to also consolidate on the gains achieved so far during the year.

The Army boss disclosed that the main event was earlier flagged off in Asaba under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and was taking place simultaneously in Koko and Ughelli towns.

Jallo added that the exercise was for the benefit of Deltans, saying the army would spare no efforts in ensuring peace and security in the state during the coming Yuletide.

He appealed to other other security agents to abide by the rules of the engagement while maintaining professionalism while the exercise lasts.

Responding, the Commander, Sector 1, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Col. Sanni Ahmed, assured Brig Gen Jallo that his troops would carry out their assignment professionally, diligently and within the ambits of the law.

According to him, the success recorded in the past is attributable to the synergy the army enjoy with other security agencies and promised to sustain it.

Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Ibrahim Argungu, on his part, pledged the co-operation of his men towards the success of the exercise.

Warri South Chairman, Dr Michael Tidi, who spoke on behalf of his Udu and Uvwie counterparts, commended the army for its commitment in the security and safety of lives and property in the state, noting that the exercise would boost the confidence of residence and investors in the state.

