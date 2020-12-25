Yuletide: We need Jesus Christ to restore leaders-followers relationship in Nigeria

The Diocesan and Missioner of Lagos Anglican Communion, The Rt. Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye has said that Jesus is needed to to restore leaders-followers relationship to provide lasting solution to the atrocities especially insecurity in the country.

Bishop Humphrey made this known in a statement issued to Tribune Online on Monday as the country heads to Christmas celebration.

He explained that kidnappings, killings, hatred, suicide an others would be grounded to a halt with the hope in Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, Olumakaiye commended the Federal Government on the rescue mission of the kankara boys, stating that such move had resuscitated hope in the country as it relates to insecurity.

The Bishop, therefore, noted that the country’s security would bounce back with concerted effort.

“As a Nation, we need Jesus to restore our leaders-followers relationship, government-citizen relationship, so that the platform for a well-ordered and balanced life void of kidnappings, killings, hatred, suicide, terror, plague and bad governance will be achievable with eternal destiny in view.

“As we commend the Federal Government on the successful rescue mission of the Kankara boys, we can now resuscitate our hope in the overall leadership of our dear nation believing that hope is not lost on the present security challenge.

“With a concerted effort, the security of our nation will bounce back. We trust God to work through our leaders and all of us to make this Nation a better place.

“It is however important for us as citizens to support the government to achieve the kind of nation we desire” The Bishop said.

While speaking on the year 2021, He described year ahead as a “Surprising Victory”, noting that the Lord would fight all Nigerians’ adversaries and save them from every form of devastation.

Humphrey stated that Nigerians must not fail to acknowledge the peace Christ brought us at his birth many years ago.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6).

“The Yuletide is here, and a lot of preparation and social gatherings have been set rolling. In this Spirit of ebullience, we must not fail to acknowledge the peace Christ brought us at his birth many years ago.

“He is the only reason we can truly live peacefully with God and man. Jesus Christ is called the Prince of Peace because He restores every broken relationship, provides a well-ordered and balanced life, and offers the assurance of eternal life.

“Without peace, the continuity of life would not be possible. The right relationship with God is the foundation of living in harmony with all His creation. In Jesus, our fears in death are removed and replaced with the gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23).

“Moreover, the Son of God has become the Prince of Peace so that we, the children of God, may become the peacemakers (Matthew 5:9, Isaiah 57:19). With the peace of God reigning over our lives, we will see heaven on earth as we celebrate and expectantly wait for the second coming of the Prince of Peace” Humphrey said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE