Yuletide: SEOF donates rice, other items to indigents in Anambra communities

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) has, in line with its annual tradition of donating to underserved and vulnerable people in society, donated thousands of bags of rice and other items to 35 communities in Anambra State.

According to the General Manager of the foundation, Miss Amanda Obidike, the intervention is a yearly tradition of over 10 years by Sir Emeka Okwuosa. She added that Sir Emeka Okwuosa believes love is about sharing and empowering communities for better livelihood.

“Sir Emeka Okwuosa is a native of Oraifite in Anambra. This intervention is hosted in Oraifite and spread across Ozubulu, Amichi, etc.,” she said. “Every December, the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation distributes rice to the communities in Oraifite to put smiles on faces and hope in the hearts of people as they celebrate the festive season.”

Obidike stated that over 7,000 bags of rice were distributed to 8,000 women and aged persons in 35 communities and that in some communities, groundnut oil was added to the package the beneficiaries went home with.

Some of the communities that benefited from the donations include the entire Irefi Community (Umudisi, Umueshi, Umuagbu na-Okeaji, Umumbike and Nkalafi); Ezumeri Community (Ogbe, Umueziekem and Umuonuora, Umuonyeagolu); Unodu ( Umuezeopi, Isingwu and Ibolo); Ifite-Awaor, Ifite-Oraifite, Ozubulu, Nnewi, Amichi in Anambra State.

Some of the prominent community leaders at the event were representative of the president general, Oraifite; the 4 Obi(s) of Oraifite; the vice president of Oraifite Improvement Union. Others were Bishop of Nnewi Diocese; representatives of Igwe Dan Udoji, Oraifite; amongst other community and religious leaders.

The Obi of Irefi applauded the benevolence of the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation for giving people an opportunity for hope. He explained how people get anxious and look forward to the rice and other items the foundation distributes every year and for the gestures, people benefit from the foundation every day.

One of the beneficiaries of the gesture, Anameje Nnenna, expressed joy, adding that he has been lucky to receive rice from the foundation for over four years.

“He is one of the person’s who still has a heart for his people,” Nnenna said. “Before December 25th, he provides rice for the whole of Ezumeri community which my family and I always look forward to. May God bless him and keep him.”

Another beneficiary, Abigail Chukwunyere, stated that there is hunger in the land, yet God has blessed Sir Emeka Okwuosa to keep serving as a blessing to them.

“This rice has brought tears to my eyes because I have been thinking of how I will cater for my children this Christmas,” Chukwunyere said. “God has used this man (Sir Emeka Okwuosa) to enrich my life this season. I say thank you to him.”

Also, another beneficiary, Nkiru Obianinwa, said she liked the way the items were distributed, that it showed equity.

“I am so happy to receive my share of the rice. God never makes those who feed his people to lack. May Sir Emeka Okwuosa never lack. My heart is full of joy,” Obianinwa said.

On how the donated items will help the beneficiaries, Obidike stated that rice has become a necessary and important commodity in Nigeria.

“Most homes are happy and appreciate when gifted rice,” she said. “The rice and the groundnut oil will help them to celebrate Christmas in a loving way. Their families will cook and merry.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Yuletide: SEOF donates rice, other items to indigents in Anambra communities Yuletide: SEOF donates rice, other items to indigents in Anambra communities Yuletide: SEOF donates rice, other items to indigents in Anambra communities Yuletide: SEOF donates rice, other items to indigents in Anambra communities.