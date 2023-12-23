The Gombe State Police Command has reiterated that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, unauthorized use of sirens, covering vehicle number plates, and removing motorcycle silencers is still in force across the state.

This development is part of the security measures put in place by the Command to intensify security efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the upcoming Yuletide celebrations.

The proactive approach is considered necessary to prevent criminal activities and maintain relative peace for a hitch-free celebration across the state.

Recall that in his recent address during the monthly conference, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, reiterated the continued ban and enforcement on the sales and use of fireworks, knockouts, sirens, and covering of number plates.

He stressed that public compliance with these measures is crucial for the overall safety of law-abiding citizens and visitors alike.

The CP has, therefore, charged various police officials, including Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, Mopol Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, to ensure the early deployment of their personnel to strategic locations comprising worship centres and other public places.

The CP also directed the Officer in charge of Motor Traffic Division (MTD) to ensure early postings of traffic officers across major and busy roads for smooth traffic flow and apprehension of traffic offenders for an accident-free celebration.

While the enforcement of the CP’s directives is paramount, he stressed the importance of synergy and called on officers to collaborate with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders for intelligence gathering and information sharing that can aid in preventing and combating crime effectively.

However, the Commissioner also assured members of the public of the Command’s level of preparedness and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the festive period.

In the areas of personal safety and security consciousness, the CP urged members of the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the police, and cooperate with them and other security personnel to create a peaceful and crime-free environment.

Hayatu Usman assured that the Command is taking proactive measures to enhance security ahead of the Yuletide celebration.

According to him, citizens can trust the Command’s readiness to provide adequate and timely deployment of security personnel, guaranteeing a safe and peaceful festive period.

The Commissioner also called on parents/guardians to be watchful over their children/wards during this festive period and further advised motorists to drive with caution. The people of the state are urged to be conscious of their personal security and report any suspicious persons within their midst via NPF Rescue Me APP or emergency lines 08150567771, 09036435359, as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, Command PPRO.