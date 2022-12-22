Yuletide: Police ban use of fireworks, knockouts fire crackers, others in Anambra

As part of a proactive measure by the Anambra State Police Command to sustain public safety and peace in the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has banned the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, and firecrackers in the state.

This plan shall enhance adequately already policing strategy put in place that is potently and dynamic to respond to any emergency and security concerns peculiar to Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities.

Police public relations officer, Dsp Tochukwu Ikenga made this known n a statement in Awka, on Thursday.

According to the PPRO, the CP noted that the use of knockouts, and others, aside from constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated with its usage, especially during this harmattan period. This is in addition to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of a crime.

The CP equally called on parents/guardians to impress on their children and wards to desist from the sales and use of fireworks, firecrackers, knockouts, and others as the ban is in the best interest of all. He warned persons trading in these banned items to seek alternative ventures.

He assures that the Command would leave no stone unturned to ensure, that there would not be any form of Security breach, especially during this yuletide season, and also urge Ndi Anambra to be vigilant and security conscious. They are advised to report all suspicious movements or in case of any emergency to call 112 or 07039194332.

