Yuletide: Pastor Adeboye donates gift items to Kirikiri correctional center inmates

Inmates of correctional facilities Kirikiri, in Lagos, received various gift items from the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, which has become a yearly tradition for him as an outreach to the inmates and also to mark the yuletide season.

A delegation of the church representing the notable cleric paid a visit to the prison, on Sunday, with food items, toiletries, medicine, musical instruments, and copies of the Bible.

Items donated include 100 cartons of bath soap, 50 cartons of toothpaste, 20 dozens of slippers, 50 packs of Tissues, 250 boxers, 250 singlets, cooked food, raw rice, medicine, and musical instruments.

The church said that they presented food and gift items to the inmates and emphasised the need for them to rededicate themselves to God and embrace a new life.

According to the cleric, “In RCCG, such visit is usually part of our Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) and it is in line with the instruction Christ gave to the church on earth which is a continual phenomenon that should never end.”

“We are delighted to reach out to the inmates physically and spiritually in order to give them hope and encouragement in life, which is to have Jesus Christ as their Saviour.”

Receiving the items, the Deputy Controller of Corrections of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Prince Mike Okorie, thanked the church for their kind gesture and promised to utilise the gift items judiciously for the effective running of the correctional facility.

