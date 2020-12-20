Yuletide: OID distributes food items to the underprivileged in Oyo

A socio-political support group of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has put smiles on the faces of hundreds of people in Oyo town as well as the underprivileged with a distribution of food items as part of the gesture of the group to the masses in the state at the festive season.

According to the group, the initiative tagged: “OID food outreach for Christmas,” which catered for elderly and vulnerable in Oyo town, was part of the collaborative efforts to support Governor Makinde’s administration towards good governance in Oyo State and also to cushion the effect of economic downturn and make a difference within the community.

Oyo State OID coordinator, Dr. Aaron Ogundiwin, said the motive behind the initiative was to address the challenges people are going through as a result of the situation of the country, adding that, “It is obvious that people are growing up in poverty; some parents often go hungry so their children could eat. The level of food insecurity in the country is high which implies that Food Bank alone cannot solve the problem.”

“I also want to urge the indigenes and well-meaning Nigerians both home and abroad to do more in uplifting the downtrodden in the society. I advise people to work together and move the state forward as the government cannot do it alone,” he added.

Ogundiwin, also commended the effort and determination of Governor Makinde in tackling hunger and the cause of food poverty through his people-friendly policies, especially the Agribusiness to address food insecurity and alleviate poverty in the state.

In her remarks, Dr. Sophia Adeyeye affirmed that Governor Makinde has the full backing of the people of Oyo State and noted that good governance is key to turning the economy of the state around.

Adeyeye also lauded Governor Makinde laudable programmes such as prompt payment of salaries, pensions, infrastructural development among others which are evident to see.

“Despite the global pandemic Governor Makinde has implemented a lot of positive laudable projects through its four developmental plans: Healthcare, Security, Education, and Physical Infrastructure. I want to appeal to the government at all levels to invest in people empowerment programme to reduce the level of poverty in the country. This could be achieved by giving the youth, masses a sense of belonging and participation in the affairs of government,” she added.

OID representative in Oyo town, Pastor (Mrs) Adenike Aderibigbe, stated that during this COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty little assistance for those in need counts and can make a lot of difference, adding that, “in the midst of this season of joy and hope, Christmas is the appropriate time to remind ourselves that God’s language is love and His love is extended to everyone, including the poor, widows, elderly, and the vulnerable.”

The beneficiaries include widows, the elderly, and the vulnerable within the society as they came out in there large numbers for the kind gesture and also prayed for the group and Governor Makinde in steering the affairs of Oyo State to greater heights.

The outreach was graced by OID representatives and Youth leaders including, Mr. Abiola Durodola, Mr. Bamidele Ojo, Mr Tolulope Adekunle, Mr Samuel Olaseinde, Mr Moroof Oladejo and Mr Paul Agboola among others.

