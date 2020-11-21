Yuletide: Obiano inaugurates new motor park to tackle gridlocks, improve IGR

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on Friday, inaugurates a new motor park, at the popular Prof. Kenneth Dike quarters, located near Eke-Awka market, Awka, the state capital, to tackle challenges of traffic gridlocks on some roads including Zik avenue and to improved the Internal Generated revenue for the state.

He said the motor park built and managed by the state owned Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), was into partnership with a private investors to enhance service delivery to Ndi-Anambra across the country, who are coming home, especially during 2020 Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Inaugurating the park, the governor, represented by the State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Afam Mbenefo, explain that the move was to resolve the perennial traffic congestion being experienced by motorists at the Eke Awka end of Zik’s Avenue. And also to create jobs for those who have interest in Transport Sector.

While inspecting facilities in the parks, which included, public conveniences, canteens, water supply and waiting bay, Mbanefo, said they were built in line with international best practices.

In her speech, the Managing Director, Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), Dr. Ify Madukasi, while stated that the facilities was in partnership with the Private investors for its optimal and quality service delivery to Nigerians, urged passengers travelling to Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Benue, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Ikom in Cross River State to board vehicles in the parks to avoid any unfortunate circumstances during the festive period.

She called on park Managers in the State to work in tandem with others to sustain the peace and harmony in the transport sector to boost the Internal Generated Revenue of the state.

Dr. Madukasi reminded the workers that Transport sector is critical to the State, warning that the TRACAS management will not allow any act of economic sabotage against the effort of the State Government.

The Governor’s Senior Special Adviser on TRACAS, Honourable George Udedibia, while commending the Governor, said the newly inaugurated facility would curb cases of accidents recorded at the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway where most of the interstate Transport Companies are stations.

He added that the venture was also aimed at immortalising the departed academic icon, Prof Kenneth Dike and to beautify the capital city of Awka.

