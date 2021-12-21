Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to secure worship centres in Niger

Ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed over 1, 200 personnel to provide the required security of lives and properties at worship centres before, during and after the festive period.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Haruna Zurmi stated this in an interactive session with the newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the deployment of the personnel is covert and overt in nature, and extends to all the 25 local government areas of the state before, during and after the festivities.

He explained that already an effective operational order had since been issued to Area commanders and Divisional Officers across the 25 Local Government Areas on the provision of adequate security in the state.

In the same vein, he said all heads of departments and units at the Headquarters have been mobilised under the operations department, briefed and posted accordingly.

The Commandant explained further, “in the period under consideration, maximum surveillance, foot and vehicular patrols are to be strictly maintained with the view to protecting Critical National Assets and infrastructure from antics of vandals.”

He said “operatives attached to Anti-vandal unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Intelligence department are adequately mobilized and briefed on how to perform their duties and in synergy with other agencies.

” We appeal to residents to report suspicious persons which have security threats to the corps or other security agencies.”

He explained that effective collaboration from members of the public will address security threats affecting the state, rather than leaving it to only formal security agencies.

