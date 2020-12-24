Yuletide: IGP orders watertight security nationwide

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, ordered a watertight security arrangement and proactive high visibility patrols in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

The statement said that the IGP directed all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police AIGs and Commissioners of Police, CPs in charge of Zonal and State Commands nationwide to ensure a peaceful celebration

According to the statement, “The IGP equally directed the Strategic Officers to ensure massive deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the Force, particularly on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship and financial institutions amongst others.

“They are also to ensure that personnel deployed are adequately supervised for the utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”

The Police Chief warned that acts bordering on indiscipline, extortion and intimidation of travellers and other road users would not be condoned and violators would be severely sanctioned.

While congratulating Christians in the country as they join other faithful across the globe to celebrate the symbolic anniversary of the Birth of Christ, the IGP expressed profound appreciation to all Nigerians for their support to the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes in the country.

The IGP who promised improved Police service delivery and security generally in the incoming new year urged Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised that citizens should avoid night travels, overspeeding, overloading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

