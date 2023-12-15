Road users, particularly commercial drivers in Bauchi have been warned to avoid breaking traffic restrictions on the road amid travels during the Yuletide season.

The commercial drivers were particularly warned against overspeeding, overloading of passengers and loads, using worn out tyres and driving without seat belts.

The warning was given by the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, Patrick Ikaba while addressing commercial drivers at the NURTW, Wunti branch of the long journey section.

Patrick Ikaba who went round to inspect some of the vehicles being used observed that some of them have worn out tyres while others have extra lights which he said are all dangerous and can lead to fatal crashes.

The FRSC Sector Commander also warned that night travelling is very dangerous considering the various hazards associated with such particularly with the bad conditions of the roads.

He advised the drivers to operate within the laid down traffic rules and regulations opining that even when accidents do occur, the impact will be minimal.

He also assured that FRSC is not out to victimise or deny the drivers opportunity to eke out a living but to ensure that there are safer roads in Bauchi state by ensuring that commuters got to their various destinations safely.

Patrick Ikaba also assured that very soon, his personnel will be going out across the state to ensure that road users complied with road traffic rules in order to reduce crashes on the roads.

In his remarks, Chairman of the park, Nasiru Yarima said that commercial drivers and FRSC personnel are partners in progress as the duo are working towards achieving safer roads and minimal road crashes.

The park Chairman though agreed that there are few exceptional cases on both sides of the divide, the important thing is working together to ensure that accidents on the roads are reduced.

He assured that his men will always abide by all traffic rules and regulations suggesting however that, there should be regular enlightenment and sensitization of the commercial drivers.

Nasiru Yarima however urged the FRSC to do something about tipper lorry operators, Commercial motorcycles and tricycle operators who go out in the night without headlight, a development he lamented had led to various fatal crashes.

He also assured the FRSC Sector Commander that leadership of the park will always sensitize its members on the need to keep their vehicles roadworthy all the time and avoid things that may lead to friction with the FRSC operatives on duty.

Also speaking, Chairman of Town service of the park, Altine Babale commended FRSC for the visit and the enlightenment saying it came at the right time considering the heavy traffic flow at the moment.

He stressed the need for night patrol within the metropolis in order to checkmate commercial motorcycles and tricycles operators who have no headlights thereby endangering the lives of other road users.