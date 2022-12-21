Yuletide: FRSC gets reflective jackets, promises to enforce traffic regulations in Ibadan

As part of its social corporate responsibility. Kapital Kitchen has donated reflective jackets to Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Ibadan.

Speaking, Operations Manager, Mr Ibukun Kolawole said that the jackets will help personnel of the corps to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

He commended the corps for ” doing a good job on our roads. We see them daily performing their duty effectively.

“This is just a little appreciation from us to you to encourage and tell you to continue the good job done so far.

“We see you doing your jobs on our roads, and your men have really tried.”

“We are here to present reflective jackets to the officers of the FRSC as a form of gratitude for their good work.

“We want to show appreciation to them in our own little way, that is why we are here to present this to them.

He also admonished them to continue the good work, especially during the yuletide period when the major highways are prone to accidents.

On her part, the head of the tollgate area office of the corps, R. O Omowa appreciated the donations of the company to the corps.

“I thank you for these gifts, I am really glad. This will further encourage us to perform our duties better. We will work more effectively now, I can promise that we will aggressively enforce traffic regulations. Thank you,” she stated.

