The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command commenced its 2023 Christmas and New Year special patrols in the state on Friday.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this during the command’s visit to the Chief Executive Officer of Winco Foam Nigeria Limited, Dr Godwin Okafor, at his office in Awka, Anambra State.

While briefing Dr Okafor on the activities planned for the Yuletide and New Year, Irelewuyi stated that the command personnel would initiate 18 hours of marathon special patrols on all roads in the state to ensure the free traffic flow.

He mentioned that the command would deploy its personnel to all roads in the state to guarantee seamless movement of vehicles during the festive period. Irelewuyi also highlighted that there has been a considerable reduction in auto crashes in the state from 2022 to 2023, attributing it to the command’s meticulous activities in road control.

Describing Winco Foam Nigeria Limited as a critical stakeholder of the FRSC, he pleaded for continuous support from Dr. Okafor.

In response, the CEO of Winco Foam, Dr. Godwin Okafor, commended the command for effectively managing the state roads. He encouraged them to persist in their efforts to ensure free movement during the Yuletide and New Year festivals.

Okafor assured the organization’s continued partnership with the FRSC in maintaining road safety in the state.