Yuletide: FCT security committee assures residents of safety

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Committee has assured the residents of the nation’s capital city of safety of their lives and property during and after the festive season.

The Committee said adequate security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that residents have pleasurable Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In its 9th Meeting in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja, the Committee urged the security operatives to intensify surveillance in and around the territory to ensure that all forms of crimes and criminality are nipped in the bud.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the meeting attended by all heads of security formations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The meeting, which was presided over by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, who is the Chairman of the Committee, also acknowledged some security infractions in the territory.

The meeting noted with excitement the commitment of the security agencies who have carried out several raids on black spots that resulted in the arrest of 1,852 suspects out of which 542 have since been charged to court.

Also, the ugly incidence of vandalization of public facilities was extensively discussed and the committee commended the security agencies for the raid carried out on Dei-Dei Market where numerous vandalized public facilities, such as manhole covers and electrical cables among others were recovered. The raid further led to the arrest of 43 suspects and the recovery of three AK-47.





The Committee noted the nine fire incidences that occurred in the FCT during the period under review and advised residents to be cautious in handling combustible materials. Filling stations were specifically advised to follow laid-down regulations on product discharge.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the FCT Director, Information and Communication, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the Committee, therefore, charged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory to be security conscious and report suspicious movements of persons as well as give useful information to the Police and other security Agencies that would aid in tackling crime and criminality in the Territory.