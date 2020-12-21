Yuletide: FAAN beefs up security across airports

As yuletide approaches, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air travellers and other airport users that her network of airports across the country were fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic that is the norm during the season.

In preparation for the season and beyond, the authority in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu declared: “We have beefed up security at all our airports, especially the major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano. We have also put in place the necessary infrastructure to aid compliance with stipulated protocols on Covid-19.

“In addition, we are intensifying our effort at improving facilities to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users. At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport, the new terminals are fully ready to play host to our esteemed passengers in safe, secure and very comfortable ambiences.

“At our premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the VIP lounge has been renovated to enhance passenger comfort, the carousels are working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently ongoing.”

FAAN said the security of passengers and other airport users have been secured at other airports as it said it has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during this season and beyond.

FAAN, however, appealed to passengers to get to the airports early in order to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, especially with the added protocols occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

