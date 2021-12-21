Yuletide: Ex-governor Yari donates 400 bags of rice, 20 cows to CAN

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-azeez Abubakar Yari Abubakar, has donated 400 bags of rice, 20 cows as well as one million naira cash to the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to support them as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman APC factional Publicity Committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

He also said the same gesture was extended to the Igbo and Yoruba residents in the state through their respective associations.

The statement quoted the state secretary of Yari’s faction, Sani Musa Talata Mafara who represented the chairman Liman Kaura saying it was the tradition since the days of the former governor when he was in office to support Christians in celebrating Christmas.

According to him, the gesture has been sustained by him even after three years of leaving office.

“Former Governor AbdulAziz Yari Abubakar and other major stakeholders of the Party in the State have kept the flag flying, adding that at the commencement of each year’s Ramadan Fasting, Eidil Kabir and Maulud Celebration.In each occasion, packages of assorted grains, clothes, cows and rams were provided to the citizens of the State in all the 2,516 Polling Units of 147 Wards in the 14 Local Government Areas by the Former Governor and the Party Major stakeholders so as to cushion the People’s hardship,” the statement said.

He maintained that APC is presently at its trying moment so they need person like the former governor as its National Chairman because of his magnanimity, sacrifice, competence and ability to turn around its fortunnes for the better.

‘Unlike his adversaries who are not after the well being of the people but are only interested in furthering their selfish interest , the Former Governor was all out to make life more easier and meaningful for the Citizens.”

Receiving the items, Chairman of the State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Iliya Tsiga, Chairman, Igbo Community Progressives Association (ICPA) Chief Emmanuel Anokwuru, Chairman, Igbo APC Zamfara State, Mr. Collins Ofodile and Chairman, APC Yoruba Wing Zamfara State, Mr. Ishaq Lawal, said they could not thank the former Governor, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar enough for the usual gesture, adding that it was his habit to shower such gestures since when he was the Chief Executive of the state.

“They pledged to sustain their Prayers for the return of permanent peace, unity and progress in the State and the Nation at large.

“At the event, the State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) received 400 bags of rice, 10 cows and one million naira. Igbo Community Association received 40 bags of rice and two cows. APC Yoruba Wing 20 bags of rice and one cow while APC Igbo Wing got 40 bags of rice and two cows,” the statement declared.

