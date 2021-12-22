Yuletide: Emmanuel donates 10 patrol vehicles, security gadgets to A’Ibom police

WORRIED by the upsurge in violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, child theft, rape and cult clashes during the Yuletide, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has donated 10 patrol vehicles and several units of security alarm with communication gadgets to the state police command

Emmanuel, who presented the vehicles and other logistic facilities at the Government House, Uyo, the state capital, said the move was in line with his administration’s commitment to enhancing security in the state and to reduce cases of crime during the Yuletide.

He said that government will continue to release the vehicles in batches until it meets the targeted 100 vehicles”.

Emmanuel, assured the state police command of the continuous support of his administration to enhance capacity to mitigate crimes in the state and ensure security of lives and properties of well-meaning citizens.

He charged that police must exercise greater resolve and redouble their efforts in combating crime, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.

He cautioned those planning evil to desist from criminal activities and allow everyone to dwell in peace and safety across the 31 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, who received the donations on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, thanked the state governor for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way to enhance security in the fight against hoodlums and criminal elements in the state.

Amiengheme, therefore, assured the governor of continued dedication by his men towards ensuring a safe state where citizens can sleep comfortably.

He warned those in the habits of perpetrating crimes in the state to desist forthwith, as operatives of the command had been given the marching order to smoke out criminal elements in their various hideouts across the 31 local government areas.