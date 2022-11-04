Yuletide: Cooperate with security agencies, Uzodimma tells Imo residents

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has enjoined residents of the state to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the state for peace and law and order

This is as Christmas and New Year festivities draw around the corner in the state.

The governor spoke on Thursday at the 82 Army Division in Orlu while formally flagging off this year’s Exercise Golden Dawn II of the Nigerian Army which will last from October 4, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

He said the operation became necessary because the yuletide is a period that all “our beloved brothers and sisters far and near come home to celebrate the festive period with us.”

Uzodinma described it as the time that Government need to put all security measures in place so as to have uninterrupted celebrations.

“This exercise will go a long way in improving the security situation in our State and entire geo-political zone, giving our people a sense of security and encouraging our brothers and sisters to come home without fear.”

He pointed out that the Imo people do not have any other home than the Imo state adding that it is the reason why the government have invested a lot in the security architecture of the state.

He regretted that “Imo state today is being faced with various security issues ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal oil bunkering among others,” noting that the security situation in the State did not start now and that the situation is fast improving.

The governor appealed to those involved in any form of criminality in the state to rethink and do a detour as doing so will benefit them more than delving into acts they may not know the greater implications to their future and to society.

He further assured the security agencies that his government will continue to support them within available resources and capacity to discharge their constitutional obligations to the citizens of Nigeria in particular and the Nation at large.

Welcoming the governor, the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig. General S. Suleiman, said the exercise started last year and that Thursday’s flag-off is the second edition in the series.

Suleiman said relative peace was achieved in Imo last year with the operation and that this years own will be an improvement on the maiden edition.

He thanked the governor for all the support that made the 2021 operation a success and solicited similar support for this year’s event.

The high point of the event was the inspection of the facilities within the Division in readiness for the operation.





