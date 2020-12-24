Yuletide: Bauchi Police deploys 3000 personnel to secure churches, others

As part of its security arrangement for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bauchi State Police Command has deployed over 3000 personnel across the state to maintain law and order.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, on Thursday, In which it assured people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens during the celebration.

The Command further stated that it will collaborate with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that, the celebration was peaceful and hitch-free.

“To this effect, the Commissioner of Police, Tanko Lawal Jimeta, ordered the deployment of officers and men comprising of conventional Police and other tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to all Churches and venues of events in the State,” the release further contained.

It explained that Personnel deployed for the critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

The Command reiterated that ban on the use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during festivities is still in force. As such explosives are capable of causing fire disasters among other threats.

“Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period,” it added.

The CP then extend his warm greetings to Christian faithful and other citizens in the state, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year and equally enjoined them to cooperate with Police and other security agencies, in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

The citizens were also urged to immediately report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station or call the Command emergency phone number, 08151849417.

