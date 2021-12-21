Yuletide: Bauchi FRSC deploys 1,060 personnel for traffic control

Determined to ensure an accident-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,060 special and regular marshals as well as medical personnel across the state until January 15, 2022, on special operation.

A statement signed and made available to our Correspondent by the Sector Commander, FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, tagged: “Operation Zero Tolerance to RTC” contained that 12 patrol vans and six ambulances have been made ready for use during the period.

He said that the FRSC will also be collaborating with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to quickly fix all bad segments of the highways and also clear obstructions on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic.

Yusuf Abdullahi stated that: “The command has completed the preparation to ensure RTC free Christmas and New Year festival. 30 Medical Personnel, 300 Special Marshals, 730 Regular Marshals are well equipped and combat-ready for Annual Operation”.

He added that, “Five Officers Marshals have already been posted to 15 LGAs of the state where FRSC formations are not available. They are expected to engage all stakeholders to ensure RTC free during the festival and beyond”.

According to him, “The collaboration with FERMA will be of great importance in fixing some of the bad segments of the Roads and also remove obstructions. Markets will be removed from Major High Ways using joint Tax Force, while FRSC operatives will ensure free flow of traffic.”

Meanwhile, the FRSC Boss informed that the Command has carried out a simulation exercise on Tuesday, 14th December in readiness for the end of the year Special ‘Operation Zero’.

According to him, highlights of the event included showcasing operational equipment, roadshow, engaging sister security agencies and State traffic agencies, demonstration of some major operation activities – rescue operation, murk managing road traffic crash victims, managing traffic in a highly congested area among others.

He further said that the convoy covered three major routes which are the Bauchi-Jos road, Bauchi-Maiduguri road and Bauchi-Gombe road.

