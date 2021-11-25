Yuletide: Air Peace assures passengers of seamless travels

As the Yuletide draws nearer, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, has assured customers that it will roll out many flights to meet the usual surge in travel demand during Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, stated that as December approaches, the airline would roll out more flights, hence, urged the flying public not to panic about flight availability.

According to Olisa, Air Peace would soon be receiving some of its aircraft from overseas maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet to boost operations during the festive period and satisfy growing air travel demand.

His words, “We are assuring the flying public that there will be ample flights as we shall be rolling out our schedules for the festive period very soon. More aircraft are coming in- both those on maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet. And we are also deploying our wide-body Boeing 777 to meet the increased demand”.

He stressed that Air Peace was poised to reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians through the provision of peaceful and strategic connectivity, giving Nigerians multiple network options with an increasing modern fleet.