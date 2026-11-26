A legal battle over the 2027 gubernatorial election in Bauchi State has begun, as the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has dragged Farouk Mustapha, the running mate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), before a Federal High Court in Bauchi, challenging his eligibility to contest.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Blessing Anazodo, told reporters in Bauchi that the suit, number FHC/ABJ/CS/2801/2026, was filed to seek the interpretation, application and enforcement of Sections 177(c) and 182(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Sections 77(2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The YPP argued that Farouk Mustapha, the APC’s deputy gubernatorial candidate, does not have his name on the list submitted to INEC by the APC before the Commission closed the submission of names of registered party members.

The counsel said the suit was filed because the party wants the court, in the interest of justice and fairness, to interpret the electoral law regarding Farouk Mustapha’s candidacy as the APC’s deputy gubernatorial candidate in the 2027 general election.

The YPP counsel further said the suit was seeking the enforcement of the combined provisions of Sections 177(c) and 182(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Sections 77(2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

Anazodo also said the case was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Farouk Mustapha and the All Progressives Congress because Mustapha’s name appeared in the list of eligible candidates for the 2027 gubernatorial election published by INEC.

She said, “We are asking the Court to look in to whether the publication of the name of Farouk Mustapha as Deputy Gubernatorial candidate is lawful regarding to the combined provisions of Sections 177(c) and 187(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

The YPP counsel also said, “We want to know whether the publication by the electoral body, on the 10th of October 2026, displaying the name of Farouk Mustapha as the running mate/Deputy Governorship candidate of the 3rd Defendant for the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship Election is lawful, having regards to the combined provisions of section 177(C) and 182(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended and section 77(2),(3),(4),(5)and (6) of the electoral act ,2026.”

On his part, the YPP State Chairman, Hamza Garba, said he swore to an affidavit in the plaintiff’s originating summons, alleging that Farouk Mustapha was a one-time Commissioner for Special Duties and Rural Development and a member of the Bauchi State Executive Council.

He added that, following the passage of the Electoral Act, 2026, INEC required political parties to submit the names of their members 21 days before the conduct of their primaries, pursuant to Section 77 of the Act, as well as the names of their candidates, on or before May 10, 2026.

He said, “I know, as a leader of the Plaintiff in Bauchi State, at the meeting held with political parties at INEC office in Bauchi, we were shown registers of other Political Parties including that of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and APC.”

He added, “And on 16th May 2026, before the Congress of the APC, Farouk Mustapha was still a member of the APM and not APC, and in order to Participate in APM gubernatorial Primary, he resigned as Commissioner and member of the Bauchi State Executive Council on 23rd April 2026.”

The chairman further alleged that “Farouk Mustapha participated in APM Primary and after he failed to get the ticket, he was still reappointed as Commissioner of Special Duties and Rural Development and a member of the Bauchi State Executive Council up to June 30th ,2026.”

According to him, “Bauchi State Government wrote back and acknowledged his resignation on 1st July ,2026, for that he was not a member of the APC 21 days before the conduct of the APC Primary on 16th May, 2026, and as at the time the APC Submitted Farouk Mustapha name, he .was not a member of the APC.”

He added that, because of the access the YPP and other political parties have to the party registers, they examined the APC register and found that Farouk Mustapha’s name was not in the register submitted to INEC by the APC.

He said that sometime in October 2026, INEC published Farouk Mustapha’s name as the APC’s deputy gubernatorial candidate. When the YPP saw his name in the final list of gubernatorial candidates to contest the 2027 election, the party, through its counsel, wrote a letter of complaint to INEC seeking the combined enforcement of Sections 177(c) and 182(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Sections 77(2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2026, and the removal or delisting of his name as the deputy gubernatorial candidate.

He, however, said INEC had refused and failed to act to date, adding, “And I know that under the extant laws of Nigeria, Farouk Mustapha cannot be a member of two Political Parties at the same time or participate in the party Primaries of two Political Parties” .

The YPP chairman also said, “We seeking relief from the Court for a declaration that the qualification/disqualification of a candidate as running mate/Deputy Governorship published by the INEC, on the 10th of October 2026, displaying the name of Farouk Mustapha as the running mate/Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship Election is unlawful, having regards to the combined provisions of Sections 177(c) and 187(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

He said, “We asked for a declaration that the publication by the INEC, on the 10th of October 2028, displaying the name of the Farouk Mustapha as the running mate/Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship Election is unlawful, having regard to the combined provisions of Sections 77(4), 77(5) and 77(6) of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

He added, “We asked for another declaration that the name of Farouk Mustapha as the running mate/Deputy was unlawfully published in the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship election, when his name was not on the.APC’s register of members submitted on the 10th day of May 2026 to the INEC”.

He said, “We want the court to declare that Farouk Mustapha’s name was unlawfully published by INEC on the 10th day of October 2027 as the running mate/Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship election given that Farouk Mustapha continued to hold APM membership as at the 10th day of May 2026 when the APC submitted its membership register to the INEC.

The chairman said, “We asked for a declaration that INEC unlawfully published the name of Farouk Mustapha on the 10th day of October 2026 as the running mate/Deputy Governorship candidate under the platform of the APC in the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship election, failed to comply with the provisions of Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026 when it submitted her register of members to the INEC on the 10th of May. 2026, and held its primary election on the 16th day of May 2026.”

He said the YPP is also asking for a declaration that, in the light of the cumulative breaches of the Electoral Act, 2026, the publication of Farouk Mustapha’s name on October 10, 2026 as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election is unlawful, illegal, null, void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

The YPP is also asking for a mandatory order directing INEC to forthwith remove or strike out Farouk Mustapha as the APC’s running mate from its final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State, published on October 10, 2026. It cited Section 187(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which provides that the provisions of Part II relating to qualification, disqualification, declaration of assets and liabilities, and the oath of the governor shall apply to the office of deputy governor, and Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which prescribes a 21-day period before the date fixed for a party primary, congress or convention, within which a political party must make its membership register available to INEC.

Neither the APC in the state nor the running mate, Farouk Mustapha, had reacted to the development as of the time of filing this report, as neither could be reached on their mobile telephone lines.