YPP pledges to address rural infrastructural gaps in Kwara

Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, has said that he will pay more attention to grassroots development when elected as governor of the state.

Addressing party supporters and people of the Alapa community in the Asa local government area in continuation of his campaign tour of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, the YPP candidate said his administration would pay attention to grassroots development by addressing infrastructural gap in rural areas.

He noted that previous administrations in the state had neglected rural communities and denied them basic amenities such as road, electricity, health centres and schools.

Meanwhile, Gobir and YPP party leadership had received 250 decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Alapa community.

The philanthropist also donated a sum of N2 million to construct the Alapa community Central Mosque.

At Aboto Oja, the YPP governorship candidate shared his plans for the development of Kwara State with people from Aboto, Onila Oja and Okesho wards.

The Magaji of Aboto commended the efforts of Gobir in uplifting the lives of Kwarans across the state, while he urged Gobir to help their children through empowerment programmes to reduce poverty among the youth in Asa.

Gobir also donated a total sum of N6 million towards the completion of various community projects in Asa, including mosques, just as the community leaders expressed gratitude and implored him to look into the bad road networks and other poor social amenities when he gets into government in 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wizkid Releases New Album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’…

Therapeutic Benefits Of Ablution

THE Global Hygiene Council recommends the washing of the hands six times a day. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hand hygiene as “the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs.”…

YPP pledges to address rural infrastructural gaps in Kwara





No Going Back On Naira Redesign ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not go back on its decision to redesign some denominations of the naira…

YPP pledges to address rural infrastructural gaps in Kwara