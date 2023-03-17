Goodwin Otang – Calabar

The deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Prince Agbor Onyi, and 3 others have been kidnapped along the Calabar-Ugep highway in Cross River.

The incident occurred last night while the victims were in transit on the highway. At the time of this report, is not confirmed if the victim’s family has been contacted by the assailants.

When contacted, the YPP state chairman Mr Anthony Bissong, who doubles as Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman confirmed the incident but said a public statement will be issued much later on the incident. “We are preparing a Press Statement much later,” Bissong said.

The Police are yet to react to the kidnap as at press time.

