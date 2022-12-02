YPP Candidate’s Imprisonment: Campaign Council calls for calm, promises to appeal the case

The leadership of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) campaign organization in Akwa Ibom State, Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation has called on its teeming members and supporters of embattled gubernatorial candidate, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, to remain calm and steadfast over the Federal Court judgment, assuring that the case will be upturned in the upper Court.

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital had on Thursday, Dec. 1, sentenced the Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Senator Bassey Akpan to 42 years in prison for corruption.

Akpan who is also the Senator representing the Uyo Senatorial District of the state was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissíon (EFCC) on six-count corruption charges even as he was remanded at the Ikot Ekpene correctional centre without an option of fine.

A statement signed by the Chairman, of YPP Governorship Campaign Council, Sir Emem Akpabio, specifically said: “On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Akwa Ibom State citizens nay all Nigerians witnessed judicial absurdity in its rarest form. They saw how justice was turned on its head, just to please the powers that be in the State.

“That Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State could so decide to enter judgement against Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, in a suit where his innocence was glaringly obvious from day one that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) instituted it; is absolutely a travesty of justice.

“We, therefore, reject and condemn it in its entirety. The dust it has stirred against the judiciary would only be redeemable by a reversal”.

It added that as a group of responsible persons fully guided by law, it has “resolved to follow up the outcome with philosophical calmness. Accordingly, we will take necessary steps to redress the kangaroo judgement through appeal and we are sure that the grievous wrong will be corrected”.

The body reminded the supporters, admirers and good people of Akwa Ibom State, that the situation is just a temporary setback designed by God to test the faith and propel them to higher heights and freedom.

“There were the specific instances of Joseph in the Bible, who came from prison to become the Prime Minister of Egypt; Nelson Mandela; Kwame Nkrumah; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, among others, came from prison to become the President of their respective Nations; even Theodore Orji emerged from prison to win his gubernatorial election as governor of Abia State. The tyrant may have his temporary victory, but the people and God will always prevail in the end”. It stated.

The organisation stated that “the mission to redeem Akwa Ibom State remains unstoppable. In this regard, we make bold to declare publicly that Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, CON, remains the arrowhead of this movement, and we collectively and individually stand by him and remain irrevocably committed to this genuine cause.

“Akwa Ibom State MUST be free and freed from underdevelopment, want and lack being inflicted on the people”.

The statement also drew attention to the “recent mine-blowing revelations on the financial mismanagement of Akwa Ibom State in the past 7 years as daily exposed online added with the 13 % Derivation Refunds by the Federal Government, have made it even more urgent for compatriots to rise and change the political narratives in Akwa Ibom State”.

“We call on all members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, supporters, friends, well-wishers and well-meaning citizens to remain calm as we know for sure that there is light at the end of the tunnel! From the ashes of this dark night will emerge a bright tomorrow”, it submitted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YPP Candidate’s Imprisonment: Campaign Council calls for calm, promises to appeal the case