Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji said outgoing House of Representatives member representing Ekiti Central Constituency II, Omowumi Ogunlola has raised the bar of quality and responsive representation in the state.

Oyebanji expressed satisfaction with the performance of the federal lawmaker in the lower chamber, saying Ogunlola had brought critical growth and development to the constituency.

The governor gave the commendation at the weekend while commissioning a 500-Seater Lecture Theater at the College of Health Science and Technology and two blocks of six classrooms at CAC High School, Ijero-Ekiti built by the federal lawmaker.

He stressed that the lawmaker has entrenched uncommon representation through strategic and robust legislative engagements given her performance in critical sectors like education, health and human capital development.

While describing her as model of quality representation that should be emulated by the incoming lawmakers from the state in the 10th National Assembly, the governor added that Ogunlola stands tall judging by the array of people-centric projects sited across communities in the constituency.

“I have a compendium of what she has done, if she went to the House of Representatives and she had done all these in three communities, if she has a bigger portfolio she will do more. I do not doubt her integrity, about her commitment to her people,” he said.

He urged Ogunlola to accept her failed bid to return to the green chamber as an act of God, which no one can challenge, assuring that better days lie ahead of her.

According to him, “Let’s see all that happen as an act of God. I know that God has a plan for her and I pray that I will yield myself to God for that plan to be actualised because if I don’t, God will raise other helpers to do it.

“I’m not playing God because God says that if Paul plants and Apollo watereth, faithfulness belongs to God. Nobody can stop God’s plan for anybody and that is why I have no scintilla of respect for people that play God in anybody’s life because God’s plan will definitely be done. So, go and calm down.”

In her remarks, Ogunlola noted that she was fulfilled that all campaign promises he made to the constituents have been fulfilled with no request presented before her were left unattended to.

The federal lawmaker explained that her four years tenure in green chamber had been devoted to implementation of high-impact projects across the constituency that met the yearnings and aspirations of the constituents.





She added that history would be kind to her for providing robust representation and putting in place enduring legacies in the areas of road constructions, health, education, security, empowerment and agriculture.

Ogunlola who attributed the successes recorded to God and the people of the constituency across party lines, saying that she was able to succeed because of their unwavering supports.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE