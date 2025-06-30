You’ve made my Renewed Hope Agenda visible in FCT, Tinubu lauds Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday showered encomium on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Nyesom Wike, for domesticating the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration in Nigeria’s capital city.

This is just as President Tinubu stated his administration’s commitment to “seeing more of such milestones replicated across the nation.”

The President said Wike has not only localised the agenda but has also made visible to Nigerians in the FCT.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen at the inauguration of the newly constructed access roads in Giri District in Abuja on Monday, President Tinubu expressed “a deep and heartfelt appreciation” to the FCT minister.

“Honourable Minister, continue to shine your light. Nigeria sees it. And history will record it,” he said.

The President described Wike as “a man whose quiet diligence and visionary leadership have continued to transform the landscape of the Federal Capital Territory.”

President Tinubu noted that the roads being inaugurated in Giri District are more than access ways, stressing that they are “bridges of inclusion, signals of recognition, and instruments of national unity; they remind us that development must reach the outskirts just as it touches the centre.”

He said: “Your work speaks for itself. In every corner of the FCT, from the fast-paced districts of Maitama, Jahi, Katampe, Wuye, Mabushi and the likes, to the satellite towns of Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari, Kuje and Abaji and growing districts such as Kabusa, Ketti, Sheretti and now Giri, your leadership has brought progress closer to the people.

“You have not only embraced the vision of my administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. You have localised it, made it visible, and made it real. Your actions have brought quality and excellence to the doorstep of communities long left in the shadows.

“These newly constructed access roads are not just infrastructural achievements — they are statements of intent; the intention to open up Giri district and the FCT.

“They show that under this administration, no community is too small, area too distant, citizen too insignificant to benefit from the dividends of democracy.”