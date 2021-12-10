You’ve done Lagos State proud, Sanwo-Olu tells New Era Girls’ alumnae

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the former students of New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, for donating building worths more than N32 million to the school, saying they have done the state and his administration proud with the gesture.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards the provision of quality and quantitative education from primary to tertiary level to the people of the state.

He gave the commendation and assurance through a representative, who is the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, at the inauguration of the building, on Tuesday.

The one-storey building has an audiovisual hall, e-learning section, offices, toilet and furnished with computers, chairs, tables, fans and a standby generator.

According to the governor, the state government is grateful to the old girls having believed that government cannot alone provide quality education to the people of the state, asking other stakeholders including alumni of other schools at individuals and group levels to support the government in any area possible just as the old girls of New Era School have done.

He said the government on its part would continue to ensure that quality learning and teaching take place in both public and private schools across the state.

In his own remarks at the event, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, described the building donation as a good development and urged the intending users to use it strictly for its purposes.

He said of particular interest that would be of immense benefits particularly to students is the internet connection of the building to the outside world.

He said it was like a preparation towards the government ongoing laying of cables to connect all the state-owned schools to the internet facility and with the first phase of the project to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

In her welcome address, the President of the old students association (NEGSSLAA), Dr Tamra Runsewe-Abiodun, who is an associate professor at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, said the building donated is a way of giving back to their 74-year old Alma Mater that produced them.

According to her, the building is to serve three major purposes, namely, to boost girl-child education through effective teaching and learning, career guidance and counselling, as well as sexuality and moral education.

She said the project was based on the needs assessment of the school as gathered from the teachers, students and their parents and that every alumnus was committed to the cause despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on families’ pockets and rising inflation in the country.

She pointed out that the intervention wasn’t the first one in recent years as the association had also carried out some developmental projects including landscaping, pavement interlocking, erection of new entrance gate, planting of flowers, and so forth, particularly during the 70th anniversary of the school.

She said the overall goal is to ensure the school sustained the production of well-rounded girls for national development.

