You’ve been humiliated, return to us — PDP chieftain urges Omo-Agege

Following his humiliation, a former Commissioner for Higher Education and Agriculture in Delta State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Patrick Muoboghare, has extended an open invitation to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Responding to recent defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Muoboghare described the move as “indecent, mysterious, and sinister.”

He asserted that the APC was attempting to “cage the lion in its own den”—a metaphor he used to describe Omo-Agege’s current political predicament.

Prof. Muoboghare referenced comments by Vice President Kashim Shettima encouraging APC members to “work with” Omo-Agege, which he described as a public slight.

He criticised the treatment of the former Deputy President of the Senate, stating that Omo-Agege had been stripped of his leadership position in the APC within 24 hours of welcoming Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the party as a fellow leader.

“It is degrading and demeaning to compel a man of his stature to queue behind someone he welcomed with open arms,” Muoboghare said.

“The APC has humiliated him. He built the party in Delta, and now he is being chased out of it,” he lamented.

The PDP chieftain urged Omo-Agege—a former PDP member before his defection to the APC—to return to his original party, promising him “a soft landing” and full support for his 2027 ambition.

“The PDP is ready to welcome him back with open arms,” Prof. Muoboghare said. “He should not allow himself to be pushed around in a party that undermines his leadership.”

He also encouraged others who defected to the APC to reconsider, assuring them that the PDP remains committed to unity, inclusiveness, and fairness.

Addressing the broader trend of defections, Muoboghare questioned the rationale—especially given Governor Oborevwori’s developmental achievements.

“There is no crisis in the PDP,” he asserted. “The crisis is in the APC, where you have the Keyamo and Omo-Agege tendencies clashing.”

He concluded by expressing confidence that the PDP remains the best platform for achieving political goals and urged party loyalists and former members to work together for the progress of Delta State in 2027.