YouTube reaffirms commitment to creators, music industry in Africa

YouTube early this week reaffirmed its commitment to creators and the music industry in Africa through a series of events to run throughout May in celebration of Africa Month.

Mr Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), in a statement in Lagos, said that the events were intended to reaffirm YouTube’s commitment to growing Africa’s creator ecosystem.

Okosi said that it was also to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators driving the growth of Afrobeats and Africa’s music industry.

He said that content creators in Africa would receive support from YouTube through virtual and in-person training and workshops to help them grow their channels and improve their skills.

According to him, these include a Creator 360 virtual workshop, which would allow African content creators to collaborate and share skills and in-person Creator Day workshops.

“It will be led by industry experts and help aspiring creators learn the skills they need to continue thriving on YouTube.





“YouTube will also offer workshops under its Future Insiders Programme to empower budding producers and songwriters with hands-on training taught by seasoned producers such as Sarz and Musa Keys.

“We are incredibly proud at YouTube to provide a platform that shares Africa’s creativity with the rest of the world from music, fashion and beauty to the latest trending movements.

“YouTube plays an important role in the emergence and expression of Africa’s unique cultural stories to local and global audiences.

“By commemorating Africa Month through these impactful initiatives, we continue to spotlight and elevate the work of creators and artistes who are at the forefront of the continent’s creative explosion,” Okosi said.

According to him, the YouTube Africa Day Concert, in partnership with Idris Elba, would return for the third year in a row as part of the Africa Month line-up.

Okosi said that the concert would include an in-person event in Nigeria that would be live-streamed on YouTube, featuring some of the continent’s hottest artists.

The concert would once again commemorate Africa Day by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.

