Nnanna Nwogu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Abia, Okey Ahiwe yesterday explained why youths and women, among others, will form his administration’s focal point if he wins, come 2023 elections.

Addressing Ibeku youths at Okwuta Ibeku in Umuahia, Ahiwe said he believes in continuity as he inherited the late Prof. Uche Ikonne’s political structure.

Represented by his running mate, Jasper Uche, Ahiwe explained, “I believe that youths should be brought on board.

“Good governance is not Rocket Science. The ingenuity of youthful oil bunkers can be harnessed and standardized, while we will have programs for Yahoo boys.

“I will not continue to tell the youths that the future belongs to them but the youths will begin to feel the impact the moment I am declared the winner”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the convener of the meeting and representative of youths in the Ahiwe Campaign Organization, Hon. Victor Apugo said the PDP candidate is pained that vibrant youths who are graduates, because of lack of jobs, end up becoming criminals and causing mayhem in society.

Ahiwe he said has concluded plans to set aside funds for agriculture, and education, stating “teachers will be paid to enable them to teach and sports will be developed.

“Thuggery is no longer profitable for the youths as ballot box snatching is no more in vogue and there is now no road in using youths negatively”.

Addressing the faithful, the Traditional Prime Minister of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom, High Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu said he was happy that the governorship candidate and his deputy are youths who also have been tried and tested in the past and they delivered.

According to the member representing Umuahia East at the State House of Assembly, Hon Chukwudi Apugo, there is a need to win the election for their late members to be happy in their graves and urged Abians to vote for all PDP candidates.





