A group known as Youths and Women Initiative for Positive Change in Bauchi state on Thursday, organized a conference to demonstrate support for the programmes of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The group stated that since its establishment, the NEDC has done well in revamping the insurgence ravaged North-East subregion returning life to the people of the six states of the subregion.

The group, therefore, solicited support and cooperation from all stakeholders to enable the NEDC to deliver on its mandate for the growth of development of the North East subregion.

Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the Chairman of North-East Youths Discussion Cycle in his remarks as the Guest Speaker, described NEDC as the only organization for humanitarian and empowerment in the subregion

He said that the NEDC under the MD/CEO, Mohammed G Alkali has done extremely well in the development of the North-East subregion.

Hassan said, “My leader, the MD CEO of NEDC is an exemplary leader that has the North-East subregion at heart. The Commission is working tirelessly towards achieving its vision and mission.

“Many infrastructures were built across the six states. At this time, the Commission needs our support and prayers, it is the only Commission we have in our subregion that is getting back to the less privileged, it is a hope for the common man.

“I want to use this medium to call on all other civil organizations within our North-East zone to support the NEDC. In recent times, some youth organisations have been used by those that don’t have our zone at heart to achieve their selfish interest.

“I want to make it clear that we will not hold our hands, allowing them to do the wrong things, we must stop them and put them on the right way.

“Mohammed G Alkali is our philanthropist, the Youths Constituency, his door is always opened for the betterment and development of the North East region.

He then said that the group has done a good job of organising the programme, as it brought both the women and youth activists together from the six states.

He stressed, “I hope and pray that we will work together as a team to bring development and progress to our zone and states, and please let us be good ambassadors of our states and North East Development Commission.

“I also want to call on our six state governors to partner with NEDC in order to see how they can bring their own contributions to the development of our zone.

“We need North East National Hospital, North East University, North East International Market, North East National Stadium and Games Village, North East International Airport. I am very much sure if we will come together, we will achieve it.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE