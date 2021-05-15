Youths troop out in Osun to agitate for Yoruba nation amidst tight security

Agitators for Yoruba Nation, under the aegis of “Omo Oduduwa United” on Saturday, trooped to the major streets of Osogbo, Osun state capital to express their dissatisfaction with the continued existence of one Nigeria.

The agitators who organised themselves in a formidable group as earlier as 8.30 a.m of the day, matched round the town to condemn the untoward hardship and spate of killings, banditry, kidnappings and other nefarious activities that have littered the nook and cranny of the country.

The resolute fighters who were mainly youths were armed with, “Oduduwa flags” several posters, handbills and different inscriptions that read: “Omo Oduduwa, Ileya,”, ” Support Orile Ede Yoruba”, “Yoruba Sovereignty now, Faramo Ominira Kaaro Oojire”, “No Nigeria Elections in Yoruba Territory in 2023″, Alodi Si Ijoba Amunisin”, ” Support Yoruba Referendum Now!”.

Also written in their inscriptions were, “Ile Yoruba, Ominira ti de”. “Asetan Lati Da Duro, Ao Seru mo, Eto Abo to peye wa ninu Ominira Yoruba,” “Ile-Iwe Ofe ,Eto Ilera Ofe, Ilosiwaju Pro Aje ati Eto Lori Agbe wa ninu Ominira Ile Yoruba.”

The Yoruba fighters who were clad in different vests branded,” Omo Oduduwa, Ile ya,”,/Omo Oduduwa, Ile to lo,” “Sunday Igboho, Baba Orisa”, “Akinloye, we are ready” and many others affirmed that there was no going back in fighting for the liberation of the Yorubas from the Fulanis who had enslaved and put them in bondage for many years.

The protesters who converged at the November 27 bridge in the Africa area, Osogbo for the kick-starting of their agitation for the Yoruba Nation after their initial venue scheduled for the programme, “Nelson Mandela” had been sieged by the security operatives apparently to prevent the programme from being holding.

While marching through Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe junction, Fakunle, Ola-Iya, Odi Olowo areas, Oja- Oba, Asubiaro, MDS areas of the town, the protesters conducted themselves in an orderly manner to ensure decorum and orderliness.

Despite the presence of security operatives like men of DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun and other local operatives,

they were seen singing solidarity songs, and agitating for a session of the Yorubas from the present County, called “Nigeria”.

More details later…

