Youths stage peaceful protest to INEC office over delay in issuance of PVCs in Osun

Voters in Osun State whose “Permanent Voter Cards” (PVC) are yet to be issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have stormed the commission office in Osogbo to express their grievances on delay in the issuance.

The protesting youths under the aegis of The Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties and Labour Party, and the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the state, condemned what they described as a lukewarm attitude of the commission in doing the right thing at the right time.

Registering their grievances on the matter, they said, “it is worrisome and appalling that, barely three months to the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to issue Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to eligible voters across the country.”

Armed with protest letters and placards with different inscriptions that read, “Expedite action on the issuance of our PVC”, and “Denial of PVC will deprive us of our voting rights among others, the Youths called on the appropriate authorities to fast track work on the subject matter.

Speaking with newsmen, the State Coordinator, of the Labour Party Campaign Council Organisation (LPPCCO), Mr Segun Babalola and Secretary, Hon Mustapha Adebayo hinted that, their complaint letter had been submitted to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) in the state, Dr Mutiu Agboke.

They stated, ” On behalf of Professor Pat Utomi, Convener of The Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties, social movements and civil society that constitute the Third Force for national retrieval and transformation, in conjunction with the Labour Party, and the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, we are delighted to be here in the advancement of the process for free and fair elections come 2023″.

“In our relentless commitment to a people-centred government, we have embarked upon a nationwide march for PVC collection across the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory, today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, because no eligible citizen who has registered to vote should be disenfranchised in the run-up to the 2023 general elections”.

“As an advocacy march, the primary objective is to sensitize and galvanize citizens who are eighteen years and above, especially our core followers, the “Obidients” to exercise their civic obligation, to collect their PVCs unhindered in readiness to vote wisely come February and March 2023.

In his own submission, the state Secretary of LPPCCO, Hon. Mustapha Adebayo said: “As a movement that is committed to establishing a new way of accountable people-centred government, galvanizing our people through a deliberate process to create the appropriate basis for rational engagement that will make public choice transparent, people-centred, and devoid of encumbrances, is imperative.

“Aware that INEC opened the display of voters register for 2023 elections on 12th November 2022 as a validation for the collection of PVCs by new voters, we have organized our numerous organs and support groups across the country to mobilise citizens and ensure that no one is left behind.

“The test of that promise starts now as Nigerians keenly watch to observe how you impartially ensure that all eligible citizens who have completed their registration according to your guidelines receive their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) without let or hindrance across the country.

“Patriotic Nigerians, therefore, deserve a credible electoral process that adheres strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022 to enable them to make informed choices at the polls in 2023 to change the nation’s negative narrative”

“We are here today to remind the Commission of this sacred duty that you owe Nigerians.”

In his response, Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Doctor Mutiu Agboke assured that necessary steps would be taken to address the matter in no distance time.





