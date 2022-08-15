Youths stage peace walk, demand political inclusiveness in Kano

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with support from ActionAid Nigeria, on Monday, organised a peace walk in Kano to demand more participation in the running of the state’s affairs.

The organisation added that until the youth especially women utilise their strength and demand for space in governance, they may remain backward in the scheme of growth in the country.

The group said the walk was organised as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Youth Day celebration in Kano.

Speaking on the occasion, the program officer at CCSI, Bukola Toriola, while addressing the congress of youths, including women and persons with disability, disclosed that the significance of youth participation in policy-making and social development in society.

She stated that the CCSI is leading a Social Behaviour Change (SBC) under its ‘You Will’ project to empower youths, especially women, with technical and leadership skills to participate in governance.

Toriola hinted that the “CCSI is supporting the youth and women with the roll-out of social and behaviour change project, build the confidence of women inclusiveness in politics and leadership position generally. Before now women have been taken aback in leadership positions partly because they were not given the right opportunity.”

She added that “With this project, we want to restate our commitment that CCSI is ready to support the women, especially those willing to take part in politics, to achieve their ambition. But they must show interest and commitment to convince us that you are really ready.

“We believe, given the right tool and capacity, women can occupy places in governance so we demand their inclusiveness in politics.”

Speaking on the occasion, senior program officer, Centre for Information, Technology and Development (CITAD), Alhaji Isa Garba, said that the procession was equally sending a strong message to political actors ahead of 2023 general elections.

According to him “it will no longer be business as usual where the younger generation are used and abandoned, adding that women and the youths are fully alerted to their responsibility and will be ready to negotiate their rights through the ballots.