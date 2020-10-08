Some youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, also staged an #ENDSARS protest rally, on Thursday, demanding an end to police brutality, harassment and alleged killing.

Led by Oyo State coordinator of RevolutionNow, Mr Emiola Solomon, the youths marched from the front of the University of Ibadan through Bodija market, Awolowo to state Secretariat, Agodi, ventilating their agitation for the scrapping of SARS.

The protesters bemoaned that SARS officials see virtually every youth as an Internet fraudster and are quick to indiscriminately stop and search them while harassing and brutalising them.

Placards used to drive home their message had inscriptions that included “End Police Brutality; We are Nigerians, We are One, We are Innocent; Being a Youth is not a criminal offence; Stop Killing Us; Put an end to Police Brutality; Stop Killing Us, we are leaders of Nigeria.”

