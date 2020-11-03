Youths set houses, church ablaze over ‘missing male organs’ in Benue

Several houses including a church were Tuesday evening set ablaze by angry youths in Daudu, Guma local government area of Benue State over the alleged disappearance of p*nises of some men in the town.

Sunday Tribune had reported that youths in the state protested the alleged disappearance of p*nises in the sleepy town on Saturday.

Tribune Online which visited the town on Tuesday report that several houses and a church allegedly belonging to the alleged mastermind behind the disappearance of the p*nises were burnt down.

At the time our correspondent visited Daudu on Tuesday, smoke was still billowing from the burnt down buildings.

Nongu Angpianbee Francis, one of the victims whose organs got missing told our correspondent that he lost his manhood since October 2020.

Francis alleged that no fewer than six people have had their p*nises disappeared in the past few years.

According to him, “I am the only victim of missing organ this year and as I talk to you, the actual person responsible for the mysterious p*nis disappearance has committed suicide.”

Also the vice-chairman of Guma local government, John Onyigbo who confirmed the arson said that youths decided to go berserk and set ablaze a church and some buildings belonging to the alleged sponsor.

“There had been cases of p*nis disappearance in Daudu, particularly, market days. At times, two or three missing organs were reported.

“So the chiefs and community leaders decided to hold a meeting on the case today (Tuesday). Two victims were interviewed and they confirmed this.

“And accused finger was pointed at a man (names withheld) in the process and a pastor was also mentioned who is found to be charging victims N12,000.00 to restore the organ.

“So, chief now asked the Divisional Police Officer of Daudu to take the two people away. But in the case of the victim standing here (Francis) they could not restore his manhood.

“It was after this that youths went out to burn down all the property that belong to the alleged sponsor and the church of the pastor,” the council vice-chairman said.

At the time our correspondent visited the Divisional Police station in Daudu, the DPO who declined to give his name said, ” I can’t tell you anything because I am not authorized to talk to journalists.

“I am heading to Makurdi now to brief my boss, the Commissioner of Police (Garba Mukkadas).”

All efforts to get the command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene for confirmation were not successful as she did not pick her call as at the time of filing this report.

