Youths protest rising killings, insecurity in Ondo

Hundreds of youths from Ondo East and Ondo West Local Government Areas of Ondo State, over the weekend, staged a peaceful rally to protest the rising wave of cultism, drug abuse, and insecurity that has gripped Ondo Kingdom in recent weeks.

The youths, who converged at the town centre as early as 7:00 a.m., said the march was prompted by a disturbing surge in cult-related killings that have left many residents in fear and mourning.

Speaking during the rally, President of the Ondo Kingdom Youth Forum, Engr. Kayode Folayegun, said the protest was a response to the recent violent incidents that have claimed several young lives in the ancient town.

“We can no longer fold our arms while our youths are being murdered,” he declared. “There must be consequences for anyone found guilty of such heinous acts.”

Folayegun urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend the perpetrators and restore security to the community.

Also speaking, youth leader Mr. Olaitan Ayoola Aseyege expressed deep concern over the grim situation, revealing that no fewer than 40 young men had been killed in recent weeks due to cult-related violence.

“What we’re witnessing is heartbreaking. Our youth are being targeted and gunned down,” he lamented. “This has to stop. We need urgent government intervention.”

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts in arresting and prosecuting those behind the killings to put an end to the bloodshed.

Community elder, politician, and activist Hon. Joseph Iranola Akinlaja also addressed the gathering, commending the youths for their peaceful conduct and urging them to stay committed to peace, unity, and meaningful development.

“Peace and progress must be our collective pursuit,” Akinlaja said. “Every young person here has a role to play in building a safer, better community. Cultism, land grabbing, and mindless killings must be completely shunned.”

Akinlaja, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, advised the youths to make wise and informed choices and avoid being used as tools for political violence or criminal activity.

“Channel your energy into productive ventures. Work collectively for the development of our kingdom,” he added.

The demonstrators marched through major streets in Ondo town, holding placards with messages of peace, justice, and unity. The rally concluded with a solemn tribute to victims allegedly killed by cultists. The youths observed a moment of silence in their honour and pledged to support efforts to identify and expose the perpetrators.

They also reaffirmed their readiness to partner with security agencies to restore peace and ensure a safer future for the Ondo Kingdom.

