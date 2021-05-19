Youths protest over alleged encroachment of ancestral lands by FUTO

Youths from six host communities of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have protested over the alleged encroachment of their ancestral lands by the institution.

The youths numbering over 1,500 thousand were seen along Port Harcourt Road, in Owerri, on Wednesday, carrying placards with various inscriptions and chanting songs of displeasure.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards are: “Stop the encroachment”, ” It is not a crime to play host to a university” and “We will not keep quiet again”.

The protesting youths were drawn from Ihiagwa, Obinze, Dindi Ihiagwa, Avu, Mboke and Umuanunu communities, which share boundaries with the university.

Addressing newsmen, spokesman of the youths, Mr Clarkson Ekeopara, said that rather than compensate its host communities, the University had continued to encroach on their ancestral lands.

He said: “The management of FUTO has continuously encroached into over 1,000 hectares of our land which is under excision.”

Ekeopara said that the purpose of the protest was because the land is where their future generation would settle as they don’t have any land again.

The youth spokesman added another reason for this protest is for FUTO and her management to stop forthwith, further encroachment in their ancestral land.

Ekeopara added that Governor Uzodimma was not aware of the development and pleaded for his urgent intervention.

The youth spokesman called on the governor to intervene in the matter for them to have their ancestral land for the upcoming generation.

When contacted, the University PRO, Mrs Uche Nwelue, said that the issue had been over flogged.

She added that University authorities were liaising with the community leaders so as to resolve the differences, and urged the youth to desist from the protest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…