Youths protest in Ibadan over alleged illegal arrests by EFCC officials

COMMERCIAL activities were paralysed in some areas in Ibadan on Thursday as youths took to the streets to protest what they described as illegal arrests by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protesters barricaded the main entrance of the government secretariat at Agodi and disrupted the free flow of human and vehicular movements.

They alleged youths are being harassed and arrested unjustly under trumped-up charges, including internet fraud by EFCC officials.

They also claimed youths could no longer walk freely on the streets for fear of being arrested by EFCC officials.

One of the protesters who identified himself as Samuel said they were protesting indiscriminate arrests by EFCC officials who label them as internet fraudsters.

He said despite being an engineer and a real estate investor, he had been arrested on several occasions by EFCC operatives who accused him of being a fraudster, just as he added that the protest was to intimate the government on what youths are passing through.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

47.5 Million People Worldwide Suffer Dementia ― Expert

A medical expert, Ugoeze Aguwamba Eileen Chinedu has declared that approximately 47.5 million people worldwide now battle with dementia….

Kunle Afolayan: The Camera Of A Master Craftsman

IT can be no surprise that Anikulapo, the latest offering by Kunle Afolayan, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers and directors, is currently enjoying rave reviews…

Allow State Security Outfits To Bear Arms, Deji Of Akure Tells FG

The Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ondo state and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Thursday, lent his voice to the clamour that the state security outfit, Amotekun and other security outfits…

Insistence On Water Bill, Another Instance Of FG’s Insensitivity To Nigerians’ Plight ― Afenifere





Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday decried Federal Government’s insistence to pass the repeatedly rejected Waterways Resources Bill into law, describing the move as another instance of how the government was often hell-bent…